Mahashivratri 2021: Hrithik Roshan shares unseen throwback pics of Lord Shiva temple built by his grandfather

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Thursday evening revealed this is the first time the doors of their Lord Shiva temple, built by his maternal grandfather decades ago, is shut on Mahashivratri owing to the pandemic.

The actor says "responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage", no matter what.

Extending Mahashivratri wishes to fans on Instagram, the actor also spoke about the temple, which they have been visiting every year as a family tradition.

"Jai Shiv Shankar! Mahashivratri ki hardik shubhkamnaye. #ThrowbackThursday as I reminisce a conversation with my Nana who I used to call Deda with love.

"Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri?.. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakash ji.. wondering why each year we would follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful Shiv temple, Deda built decades ago.