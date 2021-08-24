Maharashtra Congress considering Sonu Sood as its Mayor candidate in 2022 Elections? Actor responds

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has been actively helping the needy amid the ongoing pandemic, has so far denied multiple reports of joining politics.

Recently, a news account on Twitter stated that Maharashtra Congress is considering Sonu Sood as its Mayor candidate in 2022 Elections. Quashing the same, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Not true, I am happy as a common man.”

Couple of months ago, Sonu Sood has reacted to 'Bigg Boss' fame Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as the next Prime Minister of India.

When a paparazzo shared Rakhi's idea, the 'Dabangg' actor replied, "Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai."

After a photographer suggested the actor to consider it, Sonu said, "Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na."

Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. After helping thousands of migrant workers reach home, and arranging different reliefs for critically ill Covid patients and their families, the actor is now working towards providing jobs and promoting small businesses.

Talking about the same, Sonu told IANS: "Small businesses are the basic backbone of our country. I have always tried to promote small businesses as they need support. Many small businesses are unable to sustain their daily livelihood. I try and help them out whenever I get to see someone put in their hard work and trying to make an honest day's living out of it."

"I come from a very small town and I know how hard these people work in order to make their small businesses successful. By pushing them forward, we can help the nation's economy, as these small businesses are grassroot-level companies and work out of the rural heartlands of the country. So it always feels good to help them out," he added.

On the work front, the actor will feature in upcoming projects like the Hindi historical drama film "Prithviraj" and the Telugu action drama "Acharya".

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:40 AM IST