Maha Shivratri 2020: From Hrithik to Ranveer, actors who are perfect for the role of Lord Shiva onscreen

According to scriptures, Mahadev is one of the most prepossessing Gods in Hinduism. The lord is believed to have a perfectly robust and chiselled physique. There are a number of legends and stories about how deliciously good-looking and captivating Lord Shiva is!

From Mohit Raina to late Kushal Punjabi, Television actors have impeccably essayed the role of the God of Gods - Lord Shiva. The actors have done justice to Trayambakeshwar (the three-eyed) lord's demeanour and aura. While audiences have seen Television actors depict the role of Shiva, here are our top 5 tall, dark and handsome Bollywood actors who are perfect for the role:

1. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan aka the Greek God of Bollywood is listed among the top five most handsome men in the world. Not just the looks, Hrithik's career graph is also at an all-time high, courtesy to the amount of dedication he puts in his work. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan is also a huge Lord Shiva devotee and offers prayers on every Maha Shivratri.