Maha Shivratri 2020: From Hrithik to Ranveer, actors who are perfect for the role of Lord Shiva onscreen

According to scriptures, Mahadev is one of the most prepossessing Gods in Hinduism. The lord is believed to have a perfectly robust and chiselled physique. There are a number of legends and stories about how deliciously good-looking and captivating Lord Shiva is!
From Mohit Raina to late Kushal Punjabi, Television actors have impeccably essayed the role of the God of Gods - Lord Shiva. The actors have done justice to Trayambakeshwar (the three-eyed) lord's demeanour and aura. While audiences have seen Television actors depict the role of Shiva, here are our top 5 tall, dark and handsome Bollywood actors who are perfect for the role:
1. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan aka the Greek God of Bollywood is listed among the top five most handsome men in the world. Not just the looks, Hrithik's career graph is also at an all-time high, courtesy to the amount of dedication he puts in his work. For the uninitiated, Hrithik Roshan is also a huge Lord Shiva devotee and offers prayers on every Maha Shivratri.
2. Ranveer Singh
One of the most talented Bollywood actors, Ranveer Singh has left a mark on our hearts with his impeccable performances. From 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' to 'Padmaavat' the actor has sported quite some unique looks and has managed to look ever so hot in every film. As he can carry almost anything in style, it will be interesting to see Ranveer in Shambu's avatar with dreadlocks.
3. Vicky Kuashal
Vicky Kaushal often flaunts his chiselled body on Instagram, leaving fans drooling over his hotness. His performances in Raazi, Uri and Masaan are proof of how good he is at his craft but his tall, dark and handsome looks are perfect for the role of Lord Shiva.
4. Suniel Shetty
The 'Darbar' actor broke the internet when he came back from his sabbatical sporting the coolest man-bun ever! Suniel Shetty, 58, can give the younger actors a run for their money with his charming looks. With his robust physique and grey hair, it will be interesting to see the actor essay the role of Shiva.
5. Meezaan Jaffrey
The fresh face of Bollywood, Meezaan has the perfect looks for the role of Trayambakeshwar. Meezaan made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal' and his good looks have swept us off our feet!
