Maha Health Minister thanks Shah Rukh Khan for donating 25,000 PPE kits

Mumbai: While the whole country continues to struggle against the COVID-19 crisis, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's name has been added to the list of renowned personalities who have come forward to give the frontline workers a boost to help them in their battle against the deadly infection.

The ace actor has contributed 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Maharashtra Health Department for the safety of the doctors and healthcare workers in the State. However, Khan's generous contribution came to light only after the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to thank him.

"Many thanks, Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 and protecting our frontline medical care team," Tope's tweet on Monday read.