'Mafia gang will kill me, prove my death as suicide': Payal Ghosh seeks help from PM Modi, NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, on Saturday took to her Twitter to seek help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma. She said that the 'mafia gang will kill' her.

After actress Richa Chadha - who had filed a defamation suit against Ghosh for 'tarnishing her reputation'-- raised questions about the latter's meet with NCW's chairperson, Payal tweeted: "Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao"