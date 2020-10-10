'Mafia gang will kill me, prove my death as suicide': Payal Ghosh seeks help from PM Modi, NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, on Saturday took to her Twitter to seek help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma. She said that the 'mafia gang will kill' her.
After actress Richa Chadha - who had filed a defamation suit against Ghosh for 'tarnishing her reputation'-- raised questions about the latter's meet with NCW's chairperson, Payal tweeted: "Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao"
"These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else," she added in another tweet.
Earlier this week, Ghosh had met NCB chairperson Rekha Sharma to discuss speeding up of the investigations in the case filed by her against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Sharing the pictures from the meet, Richa had tweeted, "Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20)filed against Ms.Ghosh, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers."
The actress had also claimed that she still hasn't heard back from NCW.
Richa Chadha had filed defamation suit against Payal Ghosh for "tarnishing her reputation" and subjecting her to "immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunity and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony".
Following the lawsuit, Ghosh had tendered an unconditional apology to Chadha.
