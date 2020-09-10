‘Mafia bimbo comparing me to small-time druggie’: Kangana lashes out at Sonam and Rhea



"The ideology on which Shri Bala Saheb Thackeray built Shiv Sena, today they have sold the ideology for power, becoming Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena. The goons who broke my house behind my back, do not call them a civic body. Don't insult the constitution." Ranaut described Thackeray as a prime example of nepotism who is misusing power to suppress her voice.

"Your father's good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth, but my voice will echo in a hundred millions after me, how many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you suppress? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but an example of dynasty," the 33-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.



The actor said the Shiv Sena made a "milavat sarkar" (mixed government) after the election and turned it into a "Sonia Sena", alluding to the party's alliance with the Congress.

Ranaut said she was touched to receive overwhelming support from her well-wishers from Maharashtra, who "condemned the hooliganism done by the government".

The actor said her fans across the world, including her home state Himachal Pradesh, were pained by the incident. She added that she also wants to assure them that she gets "love and respect" in the state.

"Many of my Marathi friends cried on the phone yesterday, some gave me many contacts for help, some were sending food to the house which I could not accept due to security protocols. Marathi culture and pride should not be hurt by Maharashtra government's shameful act," she added.

A complaint has been filed against the actor - who had also posted a video against Thackeray on Wednesday - for allegedly using foul language against the chief minister, an official said on Thursday.