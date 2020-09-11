Madras HC sends notice to AR Rahman for evading income tax on Rs 3.47 crore

Maverick musician AR Rahman has been slapped with notice by the Madras High Court for allegedly evading tax allegedly transferring his remuneration of Rs 3.47 crore to his charitable trust.
According to reports the Income Tax department filed an appeal citing discrepancies in Rahman's tax filing for the year 2011-12. It further added that Rahman had transferred the said amount to the AR Rahman Foundation.
The sum was his salary for composing ringtones for a UK-based telecom company called Libra mobiles.
The counsel for IT department stated that Rahman was needed to receive his salary in an individual account after which it would be taxed. He can then transfer it to charity.
This isn’t the first time the Academy winner had a brush with taxes. Earlier, in February, Rahman was granted an interim stay by the Madras HC after Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Excise (CE) passed an order asking the music composer to pay Rs 6.79 crore as arrear and an additional penalty of Rs 6.79 crore.
The GST council accused Rahman of not paying his service tax for the income he earned by composing for movies and royalties for his music.
Rahman's latest score was for "Dil Bechara" starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
During an interaction on the FM station Radio Mirchi, Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films, to which he said that certain people in the Hindi film industry have constantly been spreading rumours about him, denting his chances of getting good work.
