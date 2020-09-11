Madras HC sends notice to AR Rahman for evading income tax on Rs 3.47 crore

Maverick musician AR Rahman has been slapped with notice by the Madras High Court for allegedly evading tax allegedly transferring his remuneration of Rs 3.47 crore to his charitable trust.

According to reports the Income Tax department filed an appeal citing discrepancies in Rahman's tax filing for the year 2011-12. It further added that Rahman had transferred the said amount to the AR Rahman Foundation.

The sum was his salary for composing ringtones for a UK-based telecom company called Libra mobiles.

The counsel for IT department stated that Rahman was needed to receive his salary in an individual account after which it would be taxed. He can then transfer it to charity.