Madhuri Dixit teaches son Arin how to shake a leg; watch video

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on spent her day practicing classical dance and teaching it to her son Arin on Tuesday.

The 'Aaja Nachle' actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of dance with her 17-year-old son.

The Instagram post featured the dancing diva wearing 'ghungroo' (anklet bells) with her son playing the Tabla.

The video started with the actor matching her dance steps with the rhythm of the Tabla that her son was playing.