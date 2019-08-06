Madhuri Dixit takes on #GulelChallenge as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' clocks 25 years

New Delhi: It has been 25 years since Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' hit the big screens. And the film still manages to bring a smile on our faces. The cult classic wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups. It also brought about a revolution in Indian weddings in the 90s.

As the film completed a milestone today, Madhuri took a walk down the memory lane and shared a special video in which she can be seen recreating her famous "Uh-hu, Uh-hu" moment.

She shared the short clip celebrating 25 years of the film on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."