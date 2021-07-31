Madhuri Dixit shares gratitude post with mesmerising photo from her exotic vacation

Treating her fans with a gorgeous picture of herself, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday reminisced about the struggles that made her the person she has become today.

The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood, dug out a mesmerising picture of herself from one of her exotic vacation diaries and shared it with her fans and followers on Instagram with a special caption.

The snap sees the 'million-dollar smile girl' enjoying her time in the essence of nature's beauty.

The 'Kalank' star sported an off-shoulder blue and white printed maxi dress and accessorised it with blue shades. The actor kept her wet-wavy luscious locks open and bore a minimal-makeup look with her signature pink lipstick.

Sharing the picture, Madhuri wrote, "I'm thankful for the struggles that made me the person I am today."