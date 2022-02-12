Madhuri Dixit shares an adorable reel of unseen pictures on husband Dr Shriram Nene’s birthday

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, took to social media and penned an adorable message for husband Dr Shriram Nene on his birthday.

On Instagram, the 54-year-old posted a reel which included some of their unseen pictures together. She wrote, “My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday.”

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and second child Ryan was born in 2005.

On work front, Madhuri will feature in Netflix series 'The Fame Game'. It was earlier titled 'Finding Anamika.'

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the logline of the series reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred."

Madhuri will be seen playing the role of a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who suddenly disappears without a trace. Her disappearance prompts an investigation, which leads to detailed scrutiny of her life.

Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul are also a part of the thrilling series, which is produced by Karan Johar.

'The Fame Game' brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.

'The Fame Game' will be out on Netflix on February 25.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:47 PM IST