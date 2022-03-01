Madhuri Dixit says 'people fussed around her in India, felt very independent in the US'

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is currently basking in the success of her OTT debut 'The Fame Game', has revealed that she felt a lot more independent when she moved to the United States.

Madhuri plays the role of a superstar named Anamika Anand in 'The Fame Game', much like her real life.

In an interaction with the magazine Bazaar, Madhuri said that she grew up in a very protected environment and that her parents always accompanied her everywhere, even after she started working.

But things changed for her after she married Dr Shriram Nene and moved to the US. She said that after her marriage, she began making her decisions herself and while doing so, she learnt a lot of lessons.

She added that while she was in India, her team of close to 20 people would always fuss around her, but in the US, she was very independent.

Madhuri said that once out of India, she had to do everything on her own, including taking care of her kids, even though her mother and mother-in-law were there to help her out whenever needed.

Madhuri got married to Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from the US, in October 1999, in the presence of their close friends and family. She then moved to the US for over a decade, before moving back to Mumbai with her family in 2011.

'The Fame Game', which premiered on Netflix on February 25, revolves around the seemingly-perfect life of superstar Anamika Anand, which comes under scrutiny after she mysteriously disappears. Backed by Karan Johar, the series is directed by Bijoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and written by Sri Rao.

