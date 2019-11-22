Madhuri Dixit pens a heartfelt note on her 'Guru' Saroj Khan's birthday

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in multi starrer 'Kalank' alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu. The movie is a period drama set in pre-independent India that takes the audience on a journey of six characters who are connected by love, emotions, revenge and turbulent relationships.

Madhuri along with husband Dr. Shriram Nene has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.' The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar.