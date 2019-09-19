Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to veteran choreographer Saroj Khan at IIFA 2019

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene who is known for her dancing skills has paid a tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan at the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai.

The actor who has worked with Bollywood's ace choreographer in some of the most iconic songs like 'Ek Do Teen,' 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,' 'Chane Ke Khet Mein,' 'Dhak Dhak' and many more was seen dancing on tracks choreographed by Saroj Khan, commonly known as Masterji among the people in Bollywood fraternity.

The official account of IIFA shared a series of pictures on the Twitter handle from the power-packed performance of Madhuri where she stole the show with her dancing skills.

"The Dhak Dhak girl @MadhuriDixit pays a tribute to Saroj Khan, the lady who contributed to her success as a dancing diva!" they tweeted.