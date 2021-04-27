Madhuri Dixit Nene receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges everyone to take the jab

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday informed that she has taken the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor also urged everyone to take the vaccine as soon as possible.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star took to Instagram and posted a smiling picture as she took the shot on her arm by a medical professional.

In the photo, she is seen wearing a black kurti, cream dupatta and a face mask and as she receives the vaccine while glancing at the lens.

Dixit wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you (and added a vaccine emoji).

She also urged people to stay at home amid the tough times, with the hashtag " #StayHomeStaySafe."

Celebrity followers including Dia Mirza and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.