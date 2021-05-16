Madhuri Dixit Nene extends message of gratitude after 54th birthday, urges fans to be safe

Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday expressed gratitude to all those who have sent warm wishes on her 54th birthday.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star took to Instagram and posted a sweet message in which she also urged people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video message, Dixit said, " I wish that you all are safe and healthy. I wanted to thank you all for such warm birthday wishes that you have sent [to] me. Your love and wishes make me feel very special - every single day."

Talking about the current circumstances the actor added, "I know, the current times we are going through is very difficult. I urge everyone to stay in touch with your loved ones, stay safe, wear your masks, get vaccinated and follow all the COVID guidelines. We need to stay together and be strong to work up this."

Along with the video, the Kalank actor added, "Grateful for the love & birthday wishes from everyone (joined hands emoticon) #ThankYou #Grateful."