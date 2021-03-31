Madhuri Dixit jets off to the Maldives after 18 crew members of 'Dance Deewane' test positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Colors channel said in its statement, "Some crew members associated with our show 'Dance Deewane' have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized.”

"We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."

According to Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), 18 members of the show's crew tested positive before the start of the shoot this week.

"They have a provision of undergoing COVID-19 test every week before starting the shoot. If someone tests positive, then they are home quarantined and another member replaces them. If the result is negative, only then the shooting starts.

"Two days ago, 18 unit members tested positive for COVID-19. They were asked to undergo home quarantine and were replaced with others after which the shoot was completed," Dubey told PTI.

He further said that Dixit and the other judges of the show are "fine".

"Madhuri and other judges are all fine. The crew members who have tested positive for COVID-19 include set workers, lightmen, camera attendants, assistant directors, assistant art directors, few contestants too, among others," Dubey said.

He added that the show has another shoot planned for April 5, which will go-ahead as per the schedule.

The third season of the show, which features Dixit as a judge along with choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, started airing on Colors from February 27.

On the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.