Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene pledge to donate for PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund

"All of us should join hands to win this war for humanity. Doing our bit by donating to the PM CARES Fund & CM's Relief Fund. Let's come out of this stronger. Love Madhuri & Ram," read a post by the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' actor.

The Dhak Dhak girl joined other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra and others who have also donated for the cause.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1637 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.