Madhuri Dixit, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sara Ali Khan and others step out in drool-worthy Indian festive haute couture

October is the month of festivals. And our celebs have decided to embrace the season with a lethal combination of hot couture and the right accessories. Teamed with that are unparalleled style and hot picks of the season

Madhuri Dixit

Pic: Viral Bhayani

The dhak-dhak girl is back at doing what she does best, making the nation go crazy with her poise and style! Dressed here in an all-black ensemble sari, one wonders who could have ever carried this look better than her. Some might point out black is not a festive colour, but isn't it time to challenge such stereotypes?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Advertisement

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Dressed in a peach lehenga, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks every bit like a princess out of a fairy tale. The actor painted the town red, in pink literally! Taking care to use minimum accessories, she seems to have mastered the art of looking natural and effortless at all times.

Sara Ali Khan

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

When she is not holidaying, Sara is slaying everyone with sheer simplicity. Dressed in all white chikankari kurta and straight pants, the chiffon green dupatta adds to the colour quotient. Completing the desi look were mojris.

Sonakshi Sinha

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Prints are definitely back this season, and how! Actor Sonakshi Sinha is dressed to kill! With her printed pantsuit and black ensemble, the actor looks very pretty.

Faisal Sheikh

Advertisement

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Faisal Sheikh, aka Faisu, the social media icon, looks very cool and chic in his festive avatar. His golden kurta coupled with white pyjamas and is ably teamed with black jutis and chic sunglasses. Balaji's blue-eyed boy scores high on style check!

ALSO READ Summer school of fashion: Bollywood stars show you how to beat the heat with floral trend

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:48 AM IST