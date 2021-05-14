Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: From 'Parinda' to 'Tezaab' - best movies to binge-watch

Madhuri Dixit who is born on 15 May 1967 is a Bollywood legend. Everyone in their lives has wanted a smile as charming as hers or has wanted to rock the dance floor the way she does. Madhuri was born in Mumbai.

She took an interest to dancing from the age of 3 and went on to become a professionally trained Kathak dancer.

She started her acting career in 1984 and today is one of the most popular actresses of Hindi cinema. Here are some of her best movies:

1. Dil: Dil is a perfect tale of how love conquers all in the end. Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit play love interests in this film. They go through alot of trouble to be together because of their impossible dads.