Madhubala's niece writes to New Zealand PM after her 96-year-old mother was allegedly tortured in Auckland: Report

Widely known as 'The Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood', Madhubala was a gifted actor and was known for her beauty, personality and sensitive portrayals of women in films.

However, her fledging career and life was cut short when she breathed her last on February 23, 1969, due to prolonged illness.

The actress is survived by two sisters Kaniz Balsara and Madhur Bhushan.

Recently, Kaniz, 96, was allegedly kicked out by her widowed daughter-in-law from their New Zealand home and put on a flight to Mumbai alone.

It was shared that Kaniz was mistreated by daughter-in-law Sameena for several years.

According to reports in ETimes, Kaniz is safe and sound at her daughter Perveez Somjee's Mumbai home.

Perveez told the leading portal, that she was called by the airport authorities who informed her that her mother was penniless and couldn’t afford a mandatory COVID-19 (RTPCR) test. She also added that after seeing her daughter, Kaniz was relieved and one of the first things she told her was that she was immensely hungry.

It has come to light that Parveez has written a letter to Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, stating what her mother went through.

Perveez confirmed with ETimes that she did sent a letter to the New Zealand PM but she didn't want to elaborate on it.

Legendary actor Madhubala, who graced the Indian cinema with her art and beauty, is sorely missed by millions of her fans.

Born in Delhi on this day in 1933, Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi was raised in a town located near the Bombay Talkies film studio. She appeared in her first film at the age of 9, billed as Baby Mumtaz.

She supported her family as a child star and soon became a leading lady known for her elegance on screen and considerable acting abilities.

The classic actress of the bygone era was featured in some of the best timeless classics such as 'Amar', 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi', 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Barsaat Ki Raat'.

