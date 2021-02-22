Madhubala death anniversary: From Mughal-e-Azam to 'Howrah Bridge', Top 5 films by the 'Venus of Bollywood'

Madhubala was born on 14th February 1933 in to Ataullah Khan and Ayesha Begum. The leading lady of Bollywood worked in more than 70 films in a career spanning over two decades.

Madhubala started her Bollywood career as a child actor with 'Basant' which was released in 1942, She was just 9 years old at that time and was credited as 'Baby Mumtaz'.

Madhubala's first few films as a lead actress didn't perform well at the box office. 'Lal Dupatta' was her first successful film but her big break came through Kamal Amrohi's 'Mahal'. The 'Marilyn Monroe' of Bollywood went on to appear in several hit movies.

Here are the top 5 biggest hits of Madhubala-

Mughal-e-Azam