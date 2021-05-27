Madhu Chopra says Priyanka carries haute couture better than Deepika Padukone after media outlet draws comparison

A day after treating fans to temperature soaring pictures from her red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured on the latest cover of Vogue Australia.
The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor took to Instagram and shared a stunning snap from the magazine's latest cover.
In the photo, the 'Fashion' star is seen donning a white edgy Channel dress with a black border. Priyanka surely looks straight out of a fashion runway. The superstar opted for sleek straight hair and neutral makeup for her powerful look.
Along with the cover photoshoot glimpses, Priyanka also shared a couple of pictures dressed in black and white figure-hugging ensembles. The actor looks as stunning as ever in the captures from the photoshoot.
When a media outlet drew comparisons of the black dress with that of actress Deepika Padukone, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra chimed in stating that the former Miss World carries haute couture better.
She took to Twitter and wrote, “Only a blind will think they are wearing same outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better.”
For those unversed, Priyanka and Deepika last collaborated for the 2015 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Bajirao Mastani’.
They’ve shared a good rapport over the years with Deepika also attending Priyanka’s wedding reception in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas has been working tirelessly to help India amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The 'Quantico' star along with her husband Nick Jonas announced a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia and urged the global community to help India by making donations, funds of which would go towards providing everyday meals, healthcare, physical infrastructure including covid care centres, isolation centres and oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, vaccine support and mobilization.
Priyanka's fundraiser 'Together For India' has managed to raise around Rs 7.5 crore until now and has more and more donations coming in from all across the world to help India during this health crisis.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film, 'The White Tiger'. She currently has some exciting projects lined up including 'Matrix 4', 'Text For You', and 'Citadel'.
