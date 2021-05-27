Madhu Chopra says Priyanka carries haute couture better than Deepika Padukone after media outlet draws comparison

A day after treating fans to temperature soaring pictures from her red carpet look at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured on the latest cover of Vogue Australia.

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor took to Instagram and shared a stunning snap from the magazine's latest cover.

In the photo, the 'Fashion' star is seen donning a white edgy Channel dress with a black border. Priyanka surely looks straight out of a fashion runway. The superstar opted for sleek straight hair and neutral makeup for her powerful look.

Along with the cover photoshoot glimpses, Priyanka also shared a couple of pictures dressed in black and white figure-hugging ensembles. The actor looks as stunning as ever in the captures from the photoshoot.