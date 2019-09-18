'Made in China' Trailer: Rajkummar Rao brings 'soup-er hit jugaad of the year'

New Delhi: While Indians are well acquainted with the term 'Jugaad', Rajkummar Rao is here as a Gujarati entrepreneur in 'Made in China' to prove that it can actually yield great results.

The trailer of the film came out on Wednesday and it starts with Paresh Rawal advising Rajkummar on how to be an entrepreneur, the hero then sets out on a journey to China where he finds the ultimate "key" to attract customers.

Rajkummar returns with a potion which he claimed is a healer of every 'gupt rog' - a Hindi moniker for sexual disorders - and partners with Boman Irani who is playing a doctor.

The hilarious trailer also features of glimpses of him with wife Rukmini, played by Mouni Roy, and it doesn't take long for Rajkummar to garner fame with his magical 'soup'.