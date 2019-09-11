'Made In China' motion poster: Rajkummar Rao essays a typical Indian 'jugaadu'

The motion poster is quite intriguing and will leave the viewers wanting for more. The quirky clip features Rajkummar's character, who is dressed up as a middle-class working man in a brown suit paired with a jhola, going inside a glass jar marked 'Made In China'.

He soon jumps out of it and eventually falls into a bowl with the same tag, wherein he is joined by the characters of Mouni, Boman, Gajraj Rao, and Paresh Rawal.

Along with a quirky vibe, a fun-filled Gujarati song plays in the background throughout the motion poster. The tagline reads, "India ka jugaad." The film is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The hilarious journey and several experiences help the 'Newton' actor to become a successful entrepreneur later. Mouni will be seen in the role of Rajkummar's wife (Rukmini).

The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. Dinesh Vijan of 'Hindi Medium' fame is producing the flick.