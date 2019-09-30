Made in China: Makers drop Navratri track 'Sanedo' made of magic and love

Bringing out the romance between the onscreen Gujarati couple - Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy - the makers of 'Made in China' have dropped yet another fun track 'Sanedo' from the film!

The romantic and playful song captures the eccentric love between Raghu, the Gujarati entrepreneur, and his partner Rukmini (Mouni) dressed in a red hot saree.

Crooned by Mika Singh, Nikhita Ganghi and Benny Dayal, 'Sanedo' also features his 'Judgementall Hai Kya' co-star Amyra Dastur shaking a leg with Boman Irani and other cast members of the film.

Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya are behind the lyrics composed by Sachin-Jigar duo.