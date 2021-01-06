Madam Chief Minister: Trailer of Richa Chadha's political drama about 'untouchable' woman out now

After dropping the first look poster of Richa Chadha's upcoming political drama 'Madam Chief Minister', the makers released the trailer of film on Wednesday.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial revolves around the story of an 'untouchable' woman who rises to the top.

In the trailer, a Richa Chadha is seen rocking a pixie cut as she plays a politician in Uttar Pardesh. Her character seems a little too inspired by the story of Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati.

Check out the trailer here: