Madam Chief Minister: Trailer of Richa Chadha's political drama about 'untouchable' woman out now

After dropping the first look poster of Richa Chadha's upcoming political drama 'Madam Chief Minister', the makers released the trailer of film on Wednesday.
The Subhash Kapoor directorial revolves around the story of an 'untouchable' woman who rises to the top.
In the trailer, a Richa Chadha is seen rocking a pixie cut as she plays a politician in Uttar Pardesh. Her character seems a little too inspired by the story of Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati.
Check out the trailer here:
Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla are seen essaying pivotal roles in the film. 'Madam Chief Minister' also features Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti.
Chadha said the film is about an "untouchable" who braves all odds in life.
"Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life!" she'd tweeted.
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar, and Dimple Kharbanda.
It is slated to release on January 22, 2021.
