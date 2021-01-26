'Maara' actor Shraddha Srinath takes a jibe at patriarchy while congratulating newlyweds Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday got hitched to his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Dhawan documented the memorable moment on Instagram by sharing pictures from the wedding ceremonies.

"Life long love just became official," the 'Coolie No.1' actor wrote in the caption of the post with a heart emoji.

While, one picture sees the celebrity couple performing the Hindu wedding ritual of taking seven rounds (Saat Phere) of the holy fire, the other one sees them seated holding hands as their families bless them with a flower shower.

Both Dhawan and Dalal are seen dressed in heavily studded wedding attires in the shade of ivory.

Congratulatory wishes poured over the newly-wed celebrity couple. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and others extended their warm wishes to Dhawan and Dalal on Instagram.

Among the lot was 'Maara' actor Shraddha Srinath who took the opportunity to point out the patriarchy dealt by female actors in Bollywood.

She reversed the kind of questions posed to women working in films when they get married and applied them to Dhawan.

In her Instagram story, Shraddha wrote, "Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously, his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male-oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work-life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun."