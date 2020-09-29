‘Maal’ and 'doob' code word for cigarettes, ‘hash’ for slim cigarettes: Deepika to NCB

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was questioned for five hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Padukone was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats, including purported conversations about ‘maal’ with one 'D', were on the radar of the anti-drugs agency.

The chats are dated to October 2017, and show Padukone asking for “maal” from K, after which the latter says she can ask “Amit” because he is “carrying.”

D then clarified that she wants “hash” and not “weed.”

According to a report by India Today, Deepika told the NCB that ‘maal’ and ‘doob’ were code words for cigarettes, ‘hash’ for slim cigarettes and ‘weed’ for thick cigarettes.

The ‘Piku’ actor confessed to sending the messages mentioned in the chat to Prakash but denied consuming any narcotics.