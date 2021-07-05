In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted by paps in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were among the celebrities who were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, on Monday.

Alia was seen in Mumbai's Andheri area, while Shahid Kapoor was captured by the paparazzi in Bandra, where he was shooting for an upcoming project. His wife Mira Rajput was also spotted at the location.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan stepped in Juhu.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, was also spotted by the paparazzi on Monday.

Ameesha Patela and Vicky Kaushal were among the others who stepped in Mumbai.