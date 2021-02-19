Luv Ranjan's upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to release on Holi 2022

The shooting of the yet untitled Rom-Com commenced this January in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired together for the first time in this film. Since the announcement of the yet-untitled film, the fans have been going gaga over seeing this new Romantic pairing. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Luv, best known for films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is for the first time collaborating with Ranbir and Shraddha.

The film is Produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar.