Luv Ranjan hints at Pyaar ka Panchnama 3

Luv Ranjan created this romantic comedy franchise Pyaar ka Punchnama with Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, Divyendu Sharma and others.

The first part and the second part where Sunny Singh was introduced in the franchise have done well at box office. It has been more than four years that the director has not come up with part three but says," If you ask me whether I want to do part three then yes it is a franchise which has been popular and there is a scope for the third film. So we wish to do it but I have no scripts for it as of now. But in future we would want to do it."

Panchanama series created a lot of buzz for Kartik Aaryan, who has been having a dream run in his career at the moment after he delieverd back to back two hits with Luka Chhupi and Pati Patni Aur Woh this year. Both the films were his allow hero projects.