Luv Ranjan denies shelving his untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor

Luv Ranjan was present to launch trailer of Jai Mummy Di. He has co-produced this film along with Bhushan Kumar ,which features Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Poonam Dhillon, Supriya Pathak and others.

The filmmaker was asked about his much talked about film with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn , which he had announced long back. Although the news about female lead in the film keeps coming out ,sometime ago there was a rumour that it may have been shelved.

Now Luv denies this and says," I cannot speak much about it here. But I can tell you for the fact that it has not been shelved. We are still working on it and are going to make announcement about it very soon. Once it will be announced I can speak about it."

For a long period of time, it is said that actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma were said to be in a race to play lead in this project. It was also said Ajay has backed out of the film but it has not been confirmed.