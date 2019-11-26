'Lust Stories' and 'Sacred Games' stars pose for a royal frame during International Emmys 2019

This is the first time that two projects of Netflix India, Lust Stories and Sacred Games, have been nominated for the International Emmys 2019. Lust Stories was 4 short films put together by some of the greatest minds of the industry, while Sacred Games has become the cult show for this generation.
Representing India proudly in New York at the awards night, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Kubbra Sait, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were present among the others. It does not come to us as a surprise as they put their best foot forward for the event. Radhika Apte took to her Instagram to share a few pictures, take a look at them!
Don’t they all just look perfect! Tell us what you think about their outfits in the comments below.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)