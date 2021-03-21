'Ludo' actress Pearle Maaney welcomes first child with husband Srinish Aravind

Actors Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, the couple announced Sunday.

Maaney, who featured in last year's acclaimed "Ludo", took to Instagram to share a picture with the newborn.

The actor said the baby was born on Saturday.

"It's a baby girl. We wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy," Maaney, 31, wrote.