Lovebirds Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor share a glamorous New Year’s Eve frame

B-town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated New Year’s Eve at the latter’s sister Amrita Arora’s house in Goa.
After treating fans with her exotic pictures in the pool, Malaika extended New Year wish with a glamorous frame alongside her beau.
She captioned it as, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021.”
On Thursday, Malaika was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020.
The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.
She is seen wearing a greenish-black coloured swimsuit in the picture.
Arora shared that she is wishing for a "wonderful" year ahead and also wished fans on the occasion.
"Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year," she wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, Arjun will next be seen in "Bhoot Police", helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS".
The film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.
He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a romantic comedy, and his film with Parineeti Chopra, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", is also ready for release.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)