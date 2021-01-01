Lovebirds Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor share a glamorous New Year’s Eve frame

On Thursday, Malaika was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020.

The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.

She is seen wearing a greenish-black coloured swimsuit in the picture.

Arora shared that she is wishing for a "wonderful" year ahead and also wished fans on the occasion.

"Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year," she wrote in the caption.