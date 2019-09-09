Bollywood



Love you champ: Deepika Padukone lauds badminton player PV Sindhu

By IANS

Sindhu also took to Instagram story to reply to the actress. She wrote: "Love you", with heart, hug and kisses emojis.

Actress Deepika Padukone has all the love for "champ" PV Sindhu, who had recently called her a "very talented and a beautiful actor".

In a recent interview, the star shuttler praised Deepika by calling her a very talented and beautiful actor. The "Om Shanti Om" star took to Instagram to post a photo of the interview and wrote: "Love you champ."

This isn't the first time that the badminton player expressed her admiration for Deepika, who is the elder daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

In a recent interview, Sindhu had said she would want Deepika to play her on screen.

