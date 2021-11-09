'Love you brother': Sonam Kapoor wishes Harshvarrdhan on his birthday with adorable childhood photos

On the occasion of actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's birthday on Tuesday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dug out a few childhood pictures of her and the birthday boy.

In one of the photos, Sonam and Harshvarrdhan can be seen playing together. The second picture features them being joined by their sister Rhea Kapoor as they relax on a bean bag.

Alongside the pictures, Sonam penned a heartfelt note for Harshvarrdhan.

"Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you to reach your potential and fulfil your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness," she wrote on Instagram.

Loading View on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor also wished his cousin Harshvarrdhan a happy 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram, he posted a few family pictures from their Diwali bash.

"Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it's not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while your at it)," Arjun posted.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Harshvarrdhan made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Mirzya' in 2016. Since then, he has featured in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', and 'Ray'. He will next be seen in the biopic of Olympic winner Abhinav Bindra.

ALSO READ Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Birthday Special: Check out his hottest pictures that will make you swoon

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:22 PM IST