'Love you always Dadaji': Aaradhya's birthday wish for grandfather Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday, his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya took to social media and shared their pictures, besides wishing him "good health, peace, and happiness" on his birthday.

The eight-year-old used her mother and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram account to share two separate birthday posts for her "dearest dadaji" who recently recovered from COVID-19.

She posted one picture of herself along with her mother and grandfather and, another one of just herself with the superstar.