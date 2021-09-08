'Love per Square Foot' actress Alankrita Sahai held hostage, robbed of Rs 6.5 lakh at knifepoint: Report

Bollywood actress Alankrita Sahai was allegedly robbed by three masked men in her rented accommodation in Chandigarh in broad daylight.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report in Indian Express, the actress was robbed of Rs 6.50 lakh on knife point after being made hostage. Three unknown masked persons forcibly entered her home situated on the second floor of a three-storey building.

Sahai had purchased furniture items a few days back and she suspects one of the robbers had visited her home at the time of delivery.

Reportedly, the police said the actress had shifted to the city around a month ago. The actress was alone at the house when the incident took place and she had kept the door open for her maid.

The report further stated that Sahai told police that one of the three robbers took her ATM card and returned after withdrawing Rs 50,000. By that time, two others kept a watch on her.

When Sahai shouted for help, the robbers escaped by jumping from the balcony. They first landed on the first-floor balcony and then to the ground floor before running away. In fear, Sahai locked herself in the washroom.

The 27-year-old is a supermodel-turned-actress and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned as Miss India Earth 2014.

In 2018, she made her acting debut with Netflix's romantic comedy film 'Love per Square Foot'. The same year, she also played the role of Alisha in the film 'Namaste England'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 02:14 PM IST