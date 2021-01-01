'Love, peace and happiness': Here's how the Bachchans welcomed 2021

The 78-year-old veteran will soon be seen with Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", and in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund". In Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Big B's upcoming roster also has "Mayday", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn. His other forthcoming release is an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

This year marked several firsts for Abhishek Bachchan as he made his streaming debut with the Amazon Prime Video series "Breathe: Into The Shadows". His film, "Ludo" also had a digital release on Netflix.

His forthcoming film projects include "The Big Bull" and "Bob Biswas".

"The Big Bull", directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly based on India's securities scam of 1992.

Meanwhile, "Bob Biswas" was the name of the poker-faced contract killer, which became the breakout character of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film 'Kahani', starring Vidya Balan.