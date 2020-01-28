Love is in the air: Janhvi Kapoor heads for a getaway with alleged beau Akshat Rajan

Janhvi Kapoor has always kept her relationships private and it looks like she is making her relationship with Akshat Rajan Instagram official. The actress is currently on a break from her Dostana 2 shooting schedule and has headed off to Lonavla with Akshat Rajan.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a few pictures and videos with Akshat and one of them has her bungee jumping. Posing with Akshat, Janhvi posted two pictures and we’re totally in awe of this couple. Take a look at them.
Apart from Dostana 2, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, Takht, and Bombay Girl.
