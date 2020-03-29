Love in times of corona? Ananya Panday dating Ishaan Khatter

While the news comes as a shocking development in tinsel town amid the coronavirus pandemic, one cannot turn away from digging into some gossip around B-town’s star kids mingling together.

Ishaan Khatter, who was last rumoured to be dating his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor, is said to have been dumped by last December. However, he found his shoulder to cry on thanks to his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Janhvi broke up with Ishaan due to his overbearing nature and constant arguments during their relationship. However, a source informed the portal that Khatter, who began filming with Panday in September, is now more than just a friend to his leading lady.

The source further reveals that the two hit it off immediately and are now officially dating. That being said the duo doesn’t want to reveal the news just yet.

However, to many this comes as a publicity stunt, which has been used earlier by actors like Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for Love Aaj Kal, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur for Malang, and Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra for Marjavaan to name a few.

In January 2020, Ishaan and Ananya shot for the second schedule of the upcoming film in Wai, Maharashtra. action director Parvez Shaikh had designed an elaborate action sequence that was to be filmed on the lead pair and the film's antagonist Jaideep Ahlawat. While director Maqbool Khan suggested that they rope in body double for stunts in the sequence, Ishaan and Ananya insisted on performing it themselves.

According to a source, the scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. "Since there was a possibility of getting injured, Parvez wanted a body double to execute it. Ishaan and Ananya practiced extensively for the scene before filming it. In the 10-day shoot, Ishaan also filmed a long chase sequence in the narrow by-lanes of Wai," added the source.

Maqbool found it amazing to work with "such professional talent whose infectious energy pushes the entire team. It's been a rigorous few days in Wai where we shot powerful action sequences over 10 days. They have done some crazy stunts".

The masala entertainer is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.