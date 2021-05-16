'Love in the times of corona': Shilpa Shetty enjoys a romantic moment with Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday shared an adorable picture on Instagram with her husband Raj Kundra where they can be seen staring at each other through a glass wall.

She joked that it was 'love in the time of corona' and shared an update about her husband, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In the picture, while Shilpa is double-masked, Raj can be seen in a black cap and T-shirt.

Thanking everyone for sending them love and praying for her family's well-being, Shilpa wrote, "Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers."