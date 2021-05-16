'Love in the times of corona': Shilpa Shetty enjoys a romantic moment with Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday shared an adorable picture on Instagram with her husband Raj Kundra where they can be seen staring at each other through a glass wall.
She joked that it was 'love in the time of corona' and shared an update about her husband, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
In the picture, while Shilpa is double-masked, Raj can be seen in a black cap and T-shirt.
Thanking everyone for sending them love and praying for her family's well-being, Shilpa wrote, "Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers."
A few days back, Shilpa had shared a long note on social media to inform her fans that except her, the entire family has tested positive for COVID-19 and how she was dealing with a difficult phase.
She had also mentioned in the post that she was in a separate room in isolation and that her reports came out negative.
Last week, Shilpa told her Instagram followers that it is alright to take a break from social media amid the stress of the pandemic. "Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can. Stay strong, stay safe," she said.
On the work front, Shilpa, who has been the judge of Super Dancer for the last 4 seasons, took a break from the reality show as the shooting location got shifted to Daman. Malaika Arora has replaced Shilpa for a few episodes.
The actress will soon make her acting come back with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She also has Hungama 2 in the pipeline.
