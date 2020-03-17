Love in the Time of Corona: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's cosy pic is proof they 'didn’t get the social distancing memo'

'The Sky is Pink' actor Farhan Khan's latest picture with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar is proof that the actor 'clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo'. Singer Shibani Dandekar's Instagram is full of mushy pictures of her and Farhan. The lovebirds often leave the internet feeling lovesick with their photos and managed to do it once again.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced people to maintain social distancing and stay indoors. From Twinkle Khanna - Akshay Kumar to Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar, even Bollywood celebrities are taking preventive measures and staying indoors. Farhan and his lady love are spending some quality time with each other during the quarantine. The singer took to her Instagram and shared a loved up picture with her beau. She captioned the post, "better half #Foo ❤️ @faroutakhtar clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo."
On the work front, Farhan Akhar was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra. He will be next seen in 'Toofan'.
Speaking of the pandemic, the novel coronavirus has become a global crisis and there are 125 positive COVID-19 cases in India. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood celebrities have also updated their fans about what they're doing during quarantine period.
