Love Hostel: Sunny Deol and Sheetal Thakur give a thumbs up to Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol's film

'Love Hostel' has been making the headlines ever since its announcement. The film starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra has opened to flying reviews for their performances.

Infact, Bobby’s portrayal as the deadly mercenary has his fans applauding for him. Even Vikrant and Sanya’s chemistry is being appreciated by their fans.

Sunny Deol dedicated a heartfelt message on social media for his brother, Bobby Deol. The post read, “Way to go Bob! Lovely to witness the wonderful words being spoken about #Dagar and #LoveHostel. Keep going strong! Love you”.

Whereas Vikrant Massey’s wife, Sheetal Thakur, who was very excited at the screening of 'Love Hostel' reviewed the film and was all praises for her husband. The newly married couple made their first public appearance post marriage at 'Love Hostel’s special screening.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sheetal reviewed Vikrant’s performance and appeared to be a proud wife. This is Vikrant’s first release post marriage.

Besides, she also lauded the entire case for their impressive performances in Love Hostel. She wrote, “Witnessed sheer brilliance last night! Performances will haunt you even after the film ends. Husband is in top form, so is the entire cast”.

'Love Hostel' is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

The movie is about a star-crossed couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra) on the run from a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol) and fighting all odds for the sake of love.

Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, 'Love Hostel' is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. The film premiered on February 25 on ZEE5.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:57 PM IST