Love Aaj Kal's new track 'Mehrama' will leave you teary-eyed

After giving hit tracks 'Shayad' and 'Haan Main Galat', the makers of the 'Love Aaj Kal' movie dropped the film's third song, a rather moving track 'Mehrama' on Friday.

Music by Pritam, the three-minutes and fifteen-seconds video exhibit the emotional journey of lead actors Kartik and Sara post their separation.

The video further follows the scenes where they are trying to fill the void in their lives by engaging themselves in work but only to get spiralled up with the memories of the good times they shared.

Crooned by Darshan Raval & Antara Mitra, the mood of the song is emotional and sets a melancholic vibe.