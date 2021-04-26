'Lot of powerful silence': 'Scam 1992' actor Shreya Dhanwanthary blasts IPL amid COVID-19 crisis

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, who rose to fame with her performance in the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has criticized Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for continuing even as the country battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being a rising film star, Shreya is known to speak her mind on public platforms.

In India, COVID-19 cases are at an alarming rate and the second wave has caused unmountable damage. With the lack of healthcare facilities including hospital beds and oxygen, the situation is getting worse day by day.

Shreya recently questioned the powers that are making sure that IPL does not go for a toss in 2021. "The fact that the IPL is going on, and that there is a lot of powerful silence; almost, almooost makes me forget that our nation is smack in the middle of a major humanitarian medical political man-made crisis," she tweeted.

Have a look at her tweet here: