‘Lost my virginity’: Kubbra Sait's hilarious take on COVID-19 test

‘Sacred Games’ actress Kubbra Sait shared her experience testing for the novel coronavirus. The 37-year-old is yet to reveal the results of her tests.
Sait took to Twitter and shared her hilarious take on the deadly virus, comparing it to her ex-lovers.
She wrote, “I lost my virginity to the covid test. Really it wasn’t half as bad as my mind had conjured it to be. It was a quick in and out. Reminded me of a few ex lovers. It made me sneeze. Ok bye.”
Many celebs have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. From Amitabh Bachchan and family to SS Rajamouli, the COVID-19 pandemic has proved it doesn’t discriminate.
Noted Urdu poet and lyricist, Dr Rahat Indori, passed away in Indore on Tuesday afternoon after testing positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile artists have resumed work and are back to their pending shoot schedules.
