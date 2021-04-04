Lost in translation: Amitabh Bachchan 'respectfully' cracks joke on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a joke on actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and left netizens in splits.

The actor took to Instagram to 'respectfully' crack a translation joke and wrote: "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue.

With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."