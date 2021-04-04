Lost in translation: Amitabh Bachchan 'respectfully' cracks joke on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a joke on actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and left netizens in splits.
The actor took to Instagram to 'respectfully' crack a translation joke and wrote: "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue.
With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."
The joke left netizens in splts and several users took to the comments section to react to it.
Host Maniesh Paul wrote: "Hahahahahahahhahahaa @amitabhbachchan sir tusi kamaal karde ho."
"Wah kya mast joke maara. So jaao sir," wrote another fan.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently welcomed their daughter Vamika, tied the knot in 2017.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh's upcoming film 'Goodbye' recently went on-floors. The film directed by Vikas Bahl also stars southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.
It marks the reunion of Vikas Bahl and Ekta Kapoor, who have previously collaborated on critically acclaimed films like Lootera and Udta Punjab, both of which went onto become hugely acclaimed & loved films.
The megastar will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'.
